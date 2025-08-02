KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, will undertake a state visit to Russia from August 5 to 10, 2025, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement today, Istana Negara announced that His Majesty will make history as the first Malaysian Head of State to conduct a state visit to Russia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1967.

“This visit also reflects the important role of the Malaysian monarchy in advancing the nation’s diplomacy,” it said.

Istana Negara added that the visit will not only strengthen existing bilateral relations but also open new avenues for cooperation in various fields, including trade, higher education, technology, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

As Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia will also play a major role in enhancing strategic cooperation, particularly in the context of Russia’s status as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1996, it added.

While in Moscow, Istana Negara said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim will be accorded a state welcome ceremony at the Kremlin by President Vladimir Putin, followed by an official meeting between the two Heads of State.

“His Majesty will also attend a state banquet hosted by the President of the Russian Federation,” Istana Negara said.

His Majesty is then scheduled to visit the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) as well as the Tochka Kipeniya Technology and Innovation Hub.

After concluding his programme in Moscow, His Majesty will travel to Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan on Aug 8, 2025.

Tatarstan is one of Russia’s autonomous republics, with a Muslim-majority population.

In Kazan, Istana Negara said His Majesty will be granted an audience with the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and will tour a helicopter manufacturing and assembly facility. — Bernama