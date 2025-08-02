PADANG BESAR, Aug 2 — Smuggling activities have resumed along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Wang Kelian, Perlis, with syndicates carving out new illegal routes, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

A four-hour trek and inspection led by Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim found piles of discarded water bottles – some believed to contain ketum juice – and makeshift hammocks tied between trees along a four-kilometre stretch from the Wang Kelian Immigration post to the border zone last Wednesday, the Malay daily reported.

The authorities suspect they were used by smugglers as resting points while hauling loads of ketum – a psychotropic narcotic banned in Malaysia – across the border.

“Based on the traces and our recent large ketum seizures – sometimes involving hundreds of kilograms – we believe these activities have been ongoing and that new routes are constantly being opened,” he was quoted as saying.

“The routes are not permanent. When one area sees frequent patrols, smugglers will simply open another trail elsewhere.”

He said surveillance of the route also revealed signs of movement, leftover food and drink containers, suggesting large-scale operations have been taking place for some time.

Muhammad said the smuggling activities usually occur at night or in the early morning to avoid detection, driven by high demand from across the border.

He also noted that smugglers use jungle routes that are inaccessible by vehicle and impossible to monitor around the clock.

Of concern is the likelihood that the operations involve large groups, suggesting organised efforts possibly aided by locals under economic pressure.

“This is not the work of one or two individuals. Given the size of the loads and the terrain involved, many people are likely involved,” he was quoted as saying.

To improve enforcement, Muhammad urged the government to consider building permanent barriers, such as fences or walls, to stem illegal border crossings.

“As it is, we’re seeing smugglers cutting through fences. In open areas, it’s even easier for them to move across,” he was quoted as saying.

He said current measures include enhancing tactical patrols, improving information-sharing among field personnel so that enforcement actions can be quicker and more effective, but suggested that such steps might not be sufficient in the long term.

Wang Kelian, a remote Perlis town bordering Thailand, remains a smuggling hotspot due to its rugged, unfenced terrain.

It was exposed in 2015 with the discovery of human trafficking camps and mass graves.