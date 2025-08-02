KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has inspected 281,381 premises throughout the country under Op Selamat Paru-Paru (Op Selamat PaPa) conducted since Oct 1, 2024.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that 459 investigation papers were opened under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), 340 for advertising smoking products, 68 for selling smoking products not according to set prices and 51 for manufacturing, importing or distributing smoking products not according to proper packaging and labelling.

“The operation is a significant step to protect the young generation from the dangers of smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vape,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the national level Op Selamat PaPa here yesterday, after joining an operation at the area around KL Traders Square, where he distributed flyers on Act 852 to traders.

Act 852 came into effect on Oct 1, 2024 and was introduced to strengthen controls over the sale, advertising and promotion of all smoking products and is specially for non-adults aged under 18, who are prohibited from being involved with the sale, purchase or use of any smoking product. — Bernama