KOTA KINABALU, Aug 2 — Three students who were among 60 people questioned by police in the investigation into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir remain enrolled at the same religious school in Sabah and have not been transferred elsewhere.

The state Education Department also confirmed that the students are not related to any Very Important Persons (VIPs), contrary to claims circulating on social media that they have been expelled or transferred elsewhere, Sinar Harian reported today.

“All of them are still in school; none have dropped out,” Sabah Education Director Datuk Raisin Saidin told the Malay daily.

He also said the three students are not linked to any VIPs or the police.

He said the Sabah Education Department fully trusts the police to conduct a thorough investigation and will await the official findings.

Zara Qairina, a Form One student who died after falling from the hostel building at a religious school in Papar.

Following her death, three names – ‘Kak Wana’, ‘Kak Dedeng’, and ‘Tomboi’ – appeared online, fuelling rumours of a connection.