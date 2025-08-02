KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The mother of Zara Qairina Mahathir, the student who died last month after reportedly falling at a boarding school in Papar, Sabah, has denied making any allegations linking her daughter’s death to prominent individuals, according to a statement by her lawyers, as reported by Berita Harian.

Zara Qairina, 14, was found critically injured beneath the dormitory building of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha at around 3am on July 16. She was pronounced dead the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. Preliminary findings suggested she had fallen from the third floor of the dormitory.

Since the incident, speculation has swirled on social media — including unverified claims of bullying and attempts to associate the case with individuals linked to political figures.

However, her lawyers, Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri, said their client, Noraidah Lamat, had never issued any statement implicating anyone in connection with her daughter’s death.

“Noraidah has never mentioned any high-profile individual in relation to Zara’s death. Any such assumptions or allegations are baseless and did not come from her,” the lawyers said in a statement quoted by Berita Harian today.

They also refuted viral claims that a student was shouted at with the words “you’re a murderer” on the day of the incident, and that three students had been transferred out of the school that same day. Noraidah, they said, only learned of these claims after they began circulating online.

The case is still under police investigation. So far, statements have been recorded from 60 witnesses, including three individuals whose nicknames have been widely shared on social media, Berita Harian reported.

Istana Seri Kinabalu has also issued a firm denial, refuting social media rumours linking the case to the family of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman.

In the same statement, Noraidah’s lawyers urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculating further on the case.

“Spreading false or baseless claims can interfere with the police investigation and defame innocent parties.

“Any information that may assist the authorities should be directed to the police or to our office,” they said.