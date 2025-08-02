KUCHING, Aug 2 — The recently tabled 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) places comprehensive emphasis on national infrastructure development, including in Sarawak.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Works Ministry (KKR) carries a major responsibility in implementing infrastructure development, as without good roads, it would be difficult to deliver other services such as education, healthcare and safety.

“Roads are like the lifeblood of the body. Without them, development is hard to reach rural areas. For example, although school projects fall under the Ministry of Education, their implementation and monitoring are the responsibility of the Public Works Department (JKR).

“This is the kind of inter-agency cooperation that must continue for the benefit of the people,” he told a press conference after the handover ceremony of the completed Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rantau Panjang here today.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, said the project in the Sungai Batang Rajang area — involving the construction of a main road from Nanga Serau to Nanga Seranau and included under the 13MP — is still in its preliminary stages, and no implementation date has been set yet.

“The road is expected to span around 70 kilometres and benefit thousands of residents, including villages, longhouses, schools and clinics,” he said.

As for the Sarawak Trans Borneo Highway project, Nanta said it comprises three phases starting from Tudan to Kuala Baram in the Miri division near the Malaysia-Brunei border checkpoint, ending in the Limbang division without entering Brunei.

“This project is a continuation of the Pan Borneo Highway and will have a major impact, especially on the economic development and connectivity of areas like Limbang, which is a key town in northern Sarawak,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Nanta said JKR would continue monitoring all aspects of post-handover maintenance to ensure the project functions properly and meets the required specifications.

“The successful completion and timely handover of two more projects today proves that the MADANI Government’s aspirations are not just rhetoric but are realised through quality projects that are completed on schedule and bring added value to the community,” he said.