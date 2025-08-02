KUALA NERANG, Aug 2 — A woman who was reported missing near the Tekih Highway Bridge, Kampung Pinang in Pedu since yesterday was found drowned at Jeram Tok Din, about one kilometre from where she was last seen.

Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Aminuddin Mad Khozali, said the 32-year-old victim was found by members of the public who were camping in the area, Berita Harian reported today.

A team of six firemen was dispatched to the scene and retrieved the body at 10pm.

Earlier media reports that a Perodua Axiata car was found abandoned on the Tekih Highway Bridge, and its driver feared to have fallen into the river below yesterday.

Following the report, a search-and-rescue operation was carried out by the Fire Department and police at 5.30pm at the scene.