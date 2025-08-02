KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s peace and political stability have positioned the country as a credible mediator in facilitating reconciliation efforts between two Asean countries recently affected by conflict, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the strength and stability of Malaysia’s government have earned the nation international recognition, leading to its selection as the coordinator for ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia.

“The country remains peaceful because we have a strong government. Therefore, we must be cautious of any efforts aimed at weakening it. If the country were to fall into disarray, with constant conflict and political demands, who would come to us?” he said.

Anwar made the remarks at the opening of the Mega 3D Carnival 2025 (MK3D 2025) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) today.

Elaborating further, he said the Defence Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia are expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (August 4) to engage in negotiations and finalise matters related to maintaining peace along their shared borders.

Anwar said the matter proves that Thailand and Cambodia remain in close contact with Malaysia in their efforts to achieve lasting peace.

“I asked about the latest developments, and (Cambodian Prime Minister) Hun Manet kept thanking Malaysia, informing me that there is no more fighting (with Thailand).

“He (Hun Manet) requested us (Malaysia) to help… Both the Thai and Cambodian Defence Ministers will be coming to Kuala Lumpur for talks starting Monday to formalise detailed security arrangements between the two countries,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia’s role in brokering the ceasefire talks between Thailand and Cambodia gained international attention, including from United States President Donald Trump, who personally contacted him to express gratitude for Malaysia’s efforts.

“President Trump praised us for doing a ‘fantastic job’ in bringing Thailand and Cambodia together to reach a peace agreement...something that had proven difficult elsewhere.

“The first attempt at negotiations had limited success. President Trump had tried by phone. China also tried, and there was some success.

“So, Malaysia, through the Foreign Ministry and the Commander of the Armed Forces, took coordinated action. Eventually, the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia came to Malaysia, and within just two and a half hours, a ceasefire agreement was reached,” he said.

Earlier reports confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following a Special Meeting in Putrajaya, with Malaysia acting as the official coordinator of the session. — Bernama