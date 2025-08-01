KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Health Ministry has denied claims that it plans to set up a Malaysian Vape Monitoring Council, saying the proposal originated from players in the vape and electronic cigarette industry.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the government has a responsibility under Article 5.3 of the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) to shield public health policies from the influence of commercial interests related to tobacco products.

“The Health Ministry did not establish, nor does it intend to establish, any Vape Monitoring Council to oversee or address issues related to e-cigarettes or vape devices,” he said in a written parliamentary reply published on the Dewan Rakyat website.

He was responding to a question from Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who had asked for details on the council’s formation.

In June, it was reported that vape industry representatives had proposed forming the council to tackle the misuse of vape products among youths, including students.

They said the central body could operate under government oversight and allow more coordinated regulation of the vape industry, covering manufacturing, distribution, product control and enforcement.