KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s brief foray into broadcast media has ended before it began, with Era FM confirming that its collaboration with the former youth and sports minister will not proceed due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The move had been widely seen as an unconventional political outreach effort by the Muda founder, who was set to join Era’s 3 Pagi Era morning show alongside Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin.

In a statement today, Era FM said the agreement — already formalised — was now void, citing unspecified developments that altered the “dynamics” of the planned partnership.

“The collaboration was forged in good faith, with mutual understanding and positivity. However, new developments beyond our control have led to a shift in the dynamics between Era and Syed Saddiq,” the statement read.

In response, Syed Saddiq said he respected the decision and appreciated the station’s transparency, adding that Era and its parent company Astro would still honour the contractual payment.

He reiterated that 100 per cent of the funds would be channelled towards scholarships for 20 underprivileged students from his Muar constituency.

“I signed the contract last Thursday and had made it clear my salary would be fully donated as scholarships. The students had already been informed,” he said in a video posted online.

“My parents were meant to attend the announcement. Everything — from discussions to the contract and video shoot — was completed. Then yesterday, I was told the deal would not go through due to certain reasons.”

While he declined to specify what led to the cancellation, he hinted there was more to the story, saying: “That’s a tale for another day.”

Despite the setback, Syed Saddiq appeared unfazed, framing the incident within a larger message about resilience and faith.

“Am I sad? No. I believe when one door closes, ten more open,” he said, adding that he received offers totalling RM1.06 million on the same day he was informed the radio stint was cancelled.