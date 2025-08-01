GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged Penangites to proudly fly the Jalur Gemilang in celebration of National Month, calling it a symbol of Malaysia’s sovereignty, unity, and national pride.

He echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for all Malaysians, regardless of race, background, or political belief, to display the flag at homes, offices and business premises as a show of patriotism.

“The colours of the Jalur Gemilang carry the dignity of our nation, the history of our struggle, and the enduring spirit of independence,” Chow said at the launch of the Penang-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign today.

“Honouring the flag means preserving harmony, rejecting divisive prejudice, upholding integrity and justice, and being responsible, progressive citizens,” he added.

Also present were Penang state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Seri Law Choo Kiang and state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Long.

Chow said this year holds special significance for Penang as the state has been honoured with hosting two major national events.

The first was the National Unity Week celebration, held from July 17 to 19 at the Penang State Stadium grounds in Batu Kawan. The second will be the National-level Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16.

“The state government embraces this responsibility with a deep sense of duty, openness, and strong commitment to making these historic celebrations a success, serving as a platform to unite Malaysians from all corners of the country,” he added.

He called on all Penangites to participate in the upcoming National Day parade at Batu Kawan Stadium on Aug 31, the Malaysia Day celebration and other events aimed at strengthening patriotism and national unity.

“We must fill the air with the spirit of unity, patriotism and pride as Malaysians who love our country,” he said. — Bernama