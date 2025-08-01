KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Eight men who were detained to assist in the investigation into the death of a man suspected of attempting a snatch theft in Batu 9, Cheras, have been released on police bail following the submission of the investigation paper to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said all the individuals, aged between 22 and 72, were released pending the full autopsy report and further analysis by the Chemistry Department to determine the exact cause of the suspect’s death.

“All the individuals arrested remain under remand until tomorrow, but the investigation has been completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office on July 31. The DPP subsequently instructed that all detainees be temporarily released on police bail,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron added that in the incident on July 22, police received an emergency call at 11.10 am about a snatch theft attempt involving a 36-year-old woman working in a nearby kindergarten.

The suspect was successfully apprehended by members of the public but was allegedly assaulted and later pronounced dead at the scene.

He said a post-mortem was carried out on the same day, and authorities are still awaiting the full report to confirm the cause of death.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Members of the public who have any information about the incident or who know the victim are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Ong Eng Yew at 012-696 6849, or report to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama