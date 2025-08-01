KOTA BHARU, Aug 1 — Police have denied allegations made by an individual who claimed he was fined RM300 by the National Registration Department (JPN) for losing his identity card while in police custody.

Tumpat District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie, said his department is aware of a viral social media post making the claim.

“For the public’s information, the police have strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) regarding the handling of detainees’ personal belongings, including identity cards. All items are properly recorded and securely stored in a designated storage room,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the individual who made the allegations has five prior arrest records related to drug and criminal offences.

“The latest arrest was on July 2 under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. At the time of arrest, the individual did not possess an identity card and only provided verbal information to the police,” he said.

Mohd Khairi advised the public to verify facts before sharing unverified information online, as it could mislead the public and tarnish the image of enforcement agencies.

For any inquiries, the public is advised to contact the Public Affairs Branch, Tumpat District Police Headquarters at 09-7257222. — Bernama