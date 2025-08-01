IPOH, Aug 1 — Police have launched an investigation into a viral video allegedly containing defamatory and false claims involving Raja Di-Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the video was uploaded by the TikTok account holder ‘The King Xtra The Star’ and was found to have tarnished the good name of Raja Di-Hilir of Perak.

He said that following the circulation of the video, a police report was lodged by a 43-year-old local man on July 24.

“Initial investigations found that no coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place at any palace in Perak on Aug 7, as claimed in the video.

“Furthermore, the claim regarding the distribution of RM800 in incentives to the Perakians is also false,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“The public is also advised against making any speculations that could disrupt investigations or create public anxiety,” he added. — Bernama