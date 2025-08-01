SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has welcomed the decision by SIS Forum (Malaysia) to drop the word “Islam” from the name “Sisters In Islam”, which the non-profit organisation had previously used.

Mais chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin described the move as appropriate and a reflection of the organisation’s willingness to respect the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the Head of Islam in the state.

Following the decision, Mais has advised all parties to refrain from using the name “Sisters In Islam” when referring to the organisation in any future statements or publications.

Salehuddin said the Sultan had also reminded SIS Forum (Malaysia), along with other companies, organisations and entities, to respect the position of Islam as the religion of the federation and the state, and to consult state religious authorities on matters relating to Islam.

“His Royal Highness also advised SIS Forum (Malaysia) and all parties to exercise greater caution when issuing statements or publications related to Islam.

“This is to ensure that any message conveyed to the public does not conflict with the true teachings of Islam, in accordance with the beliefs and practices of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the Sultan, through Mais, had expressed hope that SIS Forum (Malaysia) would continue its efforts to raise awareness on women’s rights and Islamic family law in accordance with authentic Islamic teachings.

“As an organisation with influence in society, SIS Forum (Malaysia) should also focus on fostering unity among the community in support of national harmony,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that SIS Forum (Malaysia), during an extraordinary general meeting on July 11, had decided to remove the word “Islam” from its name, in line with the Sultan’s earlier decree.

The organisation now operates under its registered name, SIS Forum (Malaysia). — Bernama