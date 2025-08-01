KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Short- and long-term strategies to address chronic traffic congestion along Jalan Bangsar are being formulated following a discussion between Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and property developers at the Parliament building yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, Fahmi, who is also Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, emphasised that Bangsar is undergoing rapid development, and every new project must be carefully planned to ensure public benefit while preserving the well-being of local residents.

“With strong commitment from all parties, we can find solutions that not only effectively reduce traffic congestion but also maintain Bangsar as a well-organised, comfortable, and livable area,” he posted. — Bernama