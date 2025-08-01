PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will give full focus to the development of preschool to secondary education under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), as part of efforts to enhance the focus and effectiveness of the national education system.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, in a statement today, announced that RM67 billion has been allocated for the education sector, including the construction of new schools and the upgrading of infrastructure at educational institutions across the country.

“The Madani Government’s current focus is to ensure universal enrolment at both the preschool and secondary education levels,” she said.

She added that the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, which aims to make secondary education compulsory, was recently passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

Fadhlina also noted that making preschool education compulsory from the age of five is intended to provide children with a holistic and comprehensive foundation in early learning.

To support the initiative, Fadhlina said more preschool facilities under MOE will be established nationwide to ensure broader access and higher enrolment rates.

She added that under 13MP, school construction efforts will include mandatory school development as part of large-scale housing projects, along with the expansion of vertical school construction. These measures aim to address issues of overcrowding and limited school sites, particularly in high-density urban areas.

In addition, Fadhlina said that special emphasis will be placed on integrated efforts to strengthen proficiency in both Bahasa Melayu and English, as well as reinforcing focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and digital literacy, including artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Acknowledging that teachers are the cornerstone of the national education reform agenda, she said the government will prioritise improvements in the recruitment of new teachers, preparatory training programmes, and efforts to enhance the competence and professionalism of those already in service.

“The 13th Malaysia Plan is a reflection of the Madani Government’s commitment to reforming the national education system through a bolder, more transformative approach for the benefit of all Malaysian children,” she said.

Fadhlina also expressed MOE’s appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for tabling the 13MP, which places a strong emphasis on a comprehensive education reform agenda aligned with the Malaysia Madani framework. — Bernama