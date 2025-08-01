KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The tabling of the 13th Malaysian Plan (13MP) for the period 2026 to 2030 dominated proceedings in the second week of the Dewan Rakyat session.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling the 13MP, themed “Redesigning Development”, said a total of RM611 billion in investments would be required to drive the country’s development over the five-year period.

In his speech, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the 13MP is anchored on three main principles, namely the establishment of a sovereign and dignified nation, a people-centric Madani social system, and the transition to an artificial intelligence-driven economy.

The 13MP is structured around four key pillars: strengthening economic resilience, enhancing social mobility, accelerating the implementation of the Public Service Reform Agenda, and improving the well-being of the people alongside environmental sustainability.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, Members of Parliament will participate in the debate session starting this Monday until August 14, followed by ministerial responses for four days from Aug 18 to 21.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to continue for 24 days until Aug 28.

During this week’s sitting, the Dewan Rakyat passed eight bills, namely the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025, the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025 and the Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Others are the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Meanwhile, the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025, which aims to protect local industries from unfair trade practices and ensure the competitiveness of Malaysian products, was tabled for first reading.

Among the highlighted issues this week was the Operation Safe Lungs (Op Selamat PaPa), which will be launched by the Ministry of Health to enhance enforcement of the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024 (Act 852), especially concerning electronic cigarettes or vapes.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the operation is aimed not just at protecting male smokers, but also women and families exposed to passive smoking.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has completed the Vertical School Development Planning Guide which incorporates key principles such as student safety and supervision, curriculum-friendly, sustainable and ease of maintenance.

Deputy Minister of Education Wong Kah Woh said the guide would be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

The tragic case involving the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir also drew serious concern during the debate on the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025. Members of Parliament (MPs) from both government and opposition blocs called for stronger measures against bullying and for improved safety in schools.

In response, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, during the winding-up session of the Bill, assured that a transparent investigation would be conducted to ensure justice is served. — Bernama