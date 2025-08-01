KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Police arrested a married couple to assist in investigations into the death of their seven-month-old adopted baby girl, who was believed to have been abused, in Cheras on Wednesday.

Cheras deputy police chief Supt Ridzuan Khalid said the couple, aged between 38 and 50, was arrested by a team from the Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division (D11) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters.

“A remand order was sought for both suspects under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate at the Brickfields Police Headquarters today and a seven-day remand was granted,” he said in a statement today, adding that the investigation is being carried out under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

He urged those with information to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or any of the nearest police stations.

Previously, the media reported that the seven-month-old baby girl died after being found unconscious in the living room of a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that police received an emergency call at 9.34 pm yesterday from a man claiming that his adopted daughter had been found unconscious at their residence for unknown reasons.

He added that upon arrival at the residence, police found the infant lying in the living room, with visible bruising and bluish skin. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).