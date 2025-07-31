KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The federal government has placed special emphasis on elevating Sabah and Sarawak as Malaysia’s competitive regional hubs for sustainable energy under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the five-year plan in the Dewan Rakyat today, said the initiative includes the development of the Sarawak Hydrogen Hub and the Sabah Energy Supply Guarantee — both aimed at strengthening the energy infrastructure in the two states.

“These efforts will attract high-impact investments and promote clean technology development, ultimately benefiting the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

The government is also focusing on driving economic development in the east coast states of Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu by establishing a competitive, integrated national food production hub, expected to generate new economic opportunities, particularly for rural communities.

Themed “Melakar Semula Pembangunan” (Redesigning Development), the 13MP outlines the government’s commitment to redesigning Malaysia’s socio-economic development agenda for the 2026–2030 period. It aligns closely with the Malaysia Madani framework, a vision centred on human dignity, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The plan sets out clear policies, strategies, and initiatives aimed at nation-building, improving public well-being, preserving environmental sustainability, enhancing governance, and positioning Malaysia for stronger regional and global economic growth. — Bernama