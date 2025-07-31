IPOH, July 31 — The Perak Health Department (JKN) has recorded 1,213 dengue fever cases with one death as of July 26 for this year, says State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan.

He said the figure showed a sharp decline compared to the same period last year, which saw 5,058 dengue cases and nine deaths.

“A 68-year-old local man died on June 23 in the Tasek Industrial Area in the Kinta district,” he told a press conference after the pre-launch of the cloud-based clinical management system (CCMS) at the Buntong Health Clinic here today.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said 16 health clinics in the state had been identified for CCMS implementation this year.

He said these included the Buntong, Jelapang and Greentown health clinics in Kinta, as well as the Simpang and Taiping health clinics in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

Sivanesan said the necessary information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure to support the CCMS operations had been fully supplied to all 16 clinics this year. — Bernama