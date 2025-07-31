KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called on the Ministry of Works (KKR) to ensure the implementation of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system will not incur any financial implications for the government or consumers once the final direction of the project is determined.

PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this precaution is necessary to avoid repeating issues raised in previous PAC proceedings, where projects initially claimed to have no financial impact ultimately resulted in government payments to companies.

She said any decision regarding the implementation of the MLFF system, or any future traffic management system, must provide benefits and enhance efficiency in addressing traffic congestion.

“The PAC requests that KKR provide a written update on the latest developments and direction regarding the implementation of the MLFF system for the committee’s reference and attention.

“In addition, the PAC urges that the effectiveness and efficiency of the existing toll collection system be improved as an immediate measure to reduce highway congestion before the implementation of the MLFF,” she said in a statement today.

According to Mas Ermieyati, the matter was among the recommendations outlined in the PAC Statement on the Follow-up Action by the KKR and the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) for the Parliamentary PAC Recommendations on the Management of the MLFF Project Implementation, which was presented yesterday.

In addition, the PAC also presented its statement on follow-up actions by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB) regarding PAC’s recommendations on the Management of the IRB Accounts Receivable.

For the issue involving the IRB, Mas Ermieyati said the PAC recommended that the board continue to intensify enforcement actions of existing laws, in addition to making improvements from time to time.

On this matter, Mas Ermieyati said the PAC recommended that IRB intensify enforcement under existing laws and continuously improve procedures to reduce the risk of rising accounts receivable and taxpayer appeals.

She also emphasised the need for ongoing monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of the tax assessment process, along with proactive enforcement to curb leakage and fraud in tax payments.

Commenting on the e-invoice initiative, she said, the PAC welcomed the government’s move announced on June 5, 2025, and acknowledged the need to consider the preparedness of taxpayers, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in meeting the legal requirements.

“PAC recommends that the IRB provide comprehensive support and guidance to all taxpayers throughout the preparation period for the implementation of the e-Invoice,” she said. — Bernama