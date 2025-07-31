KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Lieutenant-General Datuk Johnny Lim today refuted reports that he has retired, clarifying that he will only do so next year.

Lim was responding to reports of his retirement following a courtesy visit to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin yesterday.

He said he had met he met the minister on Wednesday and again yesterday during a Warriors’ Day celebration, Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to Lim, Khaled had thanked him for his service and wished him well after the two discussed his upcoming retirement plans.

“I don’t know why every newspaper said I have retired,” Lim was quoted as saying, calling the reports “deceiving and demeaning”.

He also criticised comments made online in response to the inaccurate news.

Lim made history last month when he became the first ethnic Chinese to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in the MAF.

Today, Lim also clarified that his promotion took effect prior to its announcement in June and would be backdated.

“So by the time I retire next year, I will have served 10 months as lieutenant-general.”

In a social media post on Lim’s visit, Khaled said he hoped Lim would continue contributing to the country in his personal capacity and wished the officer well for his retirement.