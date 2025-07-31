KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia and Vietnam are ready to strengthen bilateral relations and continue exploring the potential for strategic cooperation between the two countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said this was among the key points of discussion during his phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday.

“I appreciate Vietnam’s willingness to send a ministerial-level delegation to enhance strategic cooperation between our two countries. We will remain in contact ahead of our next meeting in China in early September,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said the discussion also touched on various regional developments and global issues such as US tariffs, while exploring future cooperation in areas such as innovation, energy security and the Asean Power Grid initiative.

“We welcome the progress in ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, including the visit by the Malaysian-led monitoring team to the affected areas.

“Both sides also underscored the importance of continued monitoring to ensure stability and peace in the Asean region,” Anwar added. — Bernama