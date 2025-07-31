KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government is determined to shift from race-based solutions to needs-based approaches to achieve social justice and equitable opportunities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today, he announced a range of initiatives covering the economic, educational and infrastructure sectors to ensure that all communities enjoy the fruits of the nation’s development.

To enhance the protection of rights and status of the Orang Asli community, he said the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134) will be reviewed, particularly in areas concerning land ownership, education and infrastructure, to improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

“A policy review will be conducted to ensure that the Orang Asli community receives fair and equitable benefits,” he said.

The prime minister said that educational access for the Orang Asli community will remain a government priority, including the direct provision of school aid to parents and the expansion of community-based schools.

As for the Bumiputera community, Anwar said the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) will focus on the ‘3P’ strategy — broad-based participation, meaningful ownership and strategic sector dominance.

He said the government will continue to assist Bumiputera companies in preparing for listing on Bursa Malaysia, including through a ‘relay race’ model aimed at empowering and nurturing entrepreneurs from the startup stage to public listing.

“Government-linked companies (GLCs) will facilitate institutional support for Bumiputera entrepreneurs, to produce 10 Bumiputera champions in the supply chain, each targeted to grow into companies worth over RM500 million,” he said.

The Finance Minister added that socio-economic development for Anak Negeri (natives) in Sabah and Bumiputera in Sarawak will also be strengthened. This includes expanding business opportunities through the provision of commercial premises, access to financing and entrepreneurship training and mentoring programmes.

The Chinese community will also benefit from the implementation of the ‘New Village Development Master Plan’, which includes financing schemes for entrepreneurial activities and the upgrading of hawker stall sites.

Regarding the Indian community, Anwar said focus will be placed on increasing career opportunities through education and talent development, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Home improvement initiatives and better governance in the management of Indian community affairs will also be implemented,” he said.

He said infrastructure and public amenities will be improved to enhance social connectivity and quality of life among the Chinese and Indian communities, including women, youths and senior citizens. — Bernama