KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The allocation of RM51 billion to the security sector under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) proves the government’s commitment to making security the main pillar of the country’s stability and progress, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the large fund would drive various important initiatives including the modernisation of security operations and improving the welfare of frontline personnel.

“With the allocation of RM51 billion to the security sector, this is a clear signal that the government recognises security as a pillar of the country’s stability and progress,” he said in a statement today.

He also expressed appreciation for the government’s serious emphasis on the welfare of security personnel, including the provision of quarters for them, involving more than 82,000 units in various phases of construction and renovation.

“The provision of 1,368 new Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) quarters and 3,088 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) quarters has been completed, plus another 8,501 units are being built and 69,141 existing quarters are being renovated, which is a meaningful step in safeguarding the well-being of personnel and their families,” he said.

He said the ongoing efforts in the 13MP to improve infrastructure, facilities and support for security personnel are very welcome and deserve to be praised because they pave the way for the excellent performance of the personnel.

“We cannot expect our security forces to serve efficiently and dedicatedly if their basic needs such as comfortable housing, a conducive environment and social need are neglected,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry also welcomed the government’s efforts to modernise the country’s immigration system through the National Integrated Immigration System and the use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) which is deemed timely in facing current security challenges.

“This approach enables the national security forces to function efficiently, responsively and strategically in addressing current challenges as well as increasing the effectiveness of security control at land and maritime borders, especially in facing geopolitical tensions and regional security issues such as in the South China Sea,” he said. — Bernama