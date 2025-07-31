KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has urged the public not to be deceived by fraud or scam inviting them to register for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) appreciation initiative announced by the Madani government, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah said Malaysian citizens do not need to register or apply, as eligibility for the SARA aid is automatic based on the data of all adult citizens who hold a MyKad.

He said the data of MyKad holders from the National Registration Department (JPN) will be used for the purpose of crediting SARA awards.

“The government will channel RM100 through MyKad ‘one-off’ to every Malaysian MyKad holder aged 18 and above who was born in 2007 and below.

“A total of 22 million Malaysians are eligible to receive this credit individually, and this measure involves an expenditure of RM2 billion,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was responding to a question from Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) about the registration process to qualify for receiving RM100 under the SARA appreciation initiative for all.

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai), Amir Hamzah said that the MOF welcomes the registration of more small enterprises to be involved in the sale of goods permitted under the SARA initiative.

He said that as of July 29, more than 4,500 retail premises are registered, involving the sale of more than 90,000 daily necessities in 14 categories—including basic food items such as rice and eggs, household cleaning, medicines, school supplies and personal hygiene.

“They (entrepreneurs) only need to register with the Yaysan MyKasih and follow the requirements that have been set. We urge (registration), so that we can further expand the available space.

“The government also has many more opportunities to help small enterprises, including schemes involving micro, small and medium enterprises which can be utilised to boost small businesses further,” he added. — Bernama