KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Malaysian government wants 95 per cent of its services to the public to be fully online by 2030, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In his speech at the Dewan Rakyat to table the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), Anwar said this would be part of the government’s plans to strengthen good governance.

“With a target for 95 per cent of the federal government’s services to be carried out fully online by the year 2030, we are confident Malaysia is capable of standing proud as a high-income nation driven by AI and digital technology,” he said.

Earlier in the speech, Anwar said the digitalisation of the government’s public services through GovTech will see MyDigital ID being introduced as a safe and secure verification key for digital identity. He said this would make it easy to access public services online.

Anwar said a public sector gateway will also be developed as a one-stop platform for Malaysians’ convenience.

He said GovTech will also be used to improve Malaysia’s judicial system, including by improving the Shariah courts’ e-Syariah system and recording of proceedings, which he said would speed things up for the public, court officials and Shariah lawyers.

He also said an academy for the Shariah judiciary would be developed.

“In order to enhance the country’s digital talents and to benefit from data analytics, public servants will be given intensive training in the digital and AI field,” he said.

Anwar expressed confidence that Malaysia could be top 20 globally in the Online Service Index (UN e-Government Development Index) and maintain the Category A in the GovTech Maturity Index.