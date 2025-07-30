KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A massive fire spanning 1.64 hectares at an illegal landfill in Rawang has triggered a 20-hour daily firefighting operation by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) since it was first detected on Sunday.

According Selangor JBPM assistant dfirector Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, around 50 per cent of the affected area has been successfully extinguished using a direct attack strategy to prevent the fire from spreading further.

“We’ve also deployed heavy machinery, including excavators, to dig out and eliminate any remaining embers and smouldering roots,” Ahmad Mukhlis said in a statement today.

Efforts are ongoing as several hot spots have been detected across the site. The department has also employed drones equipped with infrared sensors to locate and monitor these dangerous areas.

“No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he added. — Bernama