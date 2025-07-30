MIRI, July 30 — A 57-year-old man from Kampung Melayu Beluru, Bakong, survived a harrowing crocodile attack while fishing with his brother-in-law at Sungai Pangi in Bakong, Baram, late last night.

The victim, identified as Aziz Sabtu, sustained serious injuries to his left eye, left hand, front and back of his abdomen and right leg during the ordeal.

According to Marudi police chief DSP Nor Aizan Mohd Jamil, police received a report regarding the incident at approximately 12.11am today.

“On July 29 (yesterday) at about 10.30pm, the complainant, Mohd Yusof Abdullah, had gone out to cast a fishing net at Sungai Pangi with his brother-in-law, the victim, about two kilometres from Kampung Melayu Beluru,” said Nor Aizan when contacted.

He explained that while the victim was casting his net, a crocodile — estimated to be 14 feet in length and two feet wide — suddenly emerged and bit Aziz on the left hand before dragging him into the river.

The hand injury sustained by Aziz Sabtu following the crocodile attack. — The Borneo Post pic

“The complainant said the crocodile rolled twice in the water while the victim screamed for help. Acting swiftly, the complainant grabbed a boat paddle and struck the crocodile repeatedly until it released its grip,” he added.

Mohd Yusof then managed to pull Aziz back into their boat and immediately left the area to seek help.

Aziz was rushed to Beluru health clinic for initial treatment before being referred to Miri Hospital for further medical care.

This incident marks the fourth crocodile attack reported in the northern region of Sarawak this month — two cases in Limbang, one in Marudi, and now this latest in Bakong. Three of the victims, including Aziz, managed to escape, while one tragically lost his life. — The Borneo Post