KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A 14-year-old male student has been detained for allegedly punching and threatening his schoolteacher after he was reprimanded for skipping a physical education class yesterday.

Kajang Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 29-year-old secondary school teacher lodged a report at about 7.15 pm yesterday, and the student was detained shortly afterwards in the Kajang area.

“The suspect was unhappy with the reprimand, which led to a scuffle with the teacher. He then punched the teacher in the face and threatened him. The incident, which occurred within the school compound, was witnessed by several teachers and students,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the student was remanded for two days to assist in the investigation and will be charged at the Kajang Magistrates’ Court tomorrow under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. — Bernama