BANTING, July 30 — Kuala Langat police have disposed of various case items comprising contraband, bitcoin machines, gambling equipment, as well as tin and copper valued at RM1.08 million.

Kuala Langat acting police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the disposal involved 47 investigation papers that were completed from 2016 until this year.

He said among the contraband disposed of were 14,000 sticks of cigarettes of various brands and 6,192 cans of alcohol of various brands, each valued at RM400,000 and RM25,000 respectively.

“We also disposed of 239 bitcoin machines, 84 sets of computers and mobile phones, 69 jumbo sacks filled with tin and copper, four barrels of tin waste and four boxes of bullet casings, he told a media conference after the disposal of the case items at the Kuala Langat Police Headquarters level here today. — Bernama