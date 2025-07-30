KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Level One or alert-level hot weather has been identified in three areas in Peninsular Malaysia and nine locations in Sarawak, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a Facebook post today, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in the peninsula are Kampar in Perak, and Maran and Rompin in Pahang.

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Marudi, Mukah, Sibu, Kanowit, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Lundu, Bau and Kuching.

The alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public can refer to https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/ for the latest daily hot weather updates. — Bernama