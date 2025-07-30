KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project linking Bandar Utama to Johan Setia was 99.21 per cent complete as of July 10, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has confirmed.

In a written parliamentary reply, Loke said the government is committed to ensuring the project is delivered safely and efficiently.

The LRT3 was previously reported to begin operations on September 30.

He was responding to Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan, who had asked the ministry to explain the cause of delays and the increase in project costs.

Loke explained that the project faced delays primarily due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 2020 to October 2021, which disrupted construction schedules and supply chains.

This was compounded by subsequent labour shortages and limited availability of key construction materials.

The project’s original cost, approved in 2015, was RM31.65 billion. This was reduced to RM16.63 billion in 2018 following a cost-cutting restructuring exercise, saving the government RM15.02 billion.

“However, in 2024, the government decided to reinstate part of the project’s original scope.

“This included five additional stations, seven extra three-car train sets, the expansion of the Johan Setia depot in Klang, the purchase of 150 electric feeder buses, and the construction of three bus depots,” he said.

The reinstatement added RM5.3 billion to the cost, bringing the total to RM21.93 billion.

LRT3 is expected to serve several high-density areas, including Bandar Utama, Shah Alam, and Klang, accommodating up to 18,630 commuters per hour in each direction.

The new line is projected to benefit some two million residents along its alignment, particularly those travelling between Petaling Jaya and Klang, with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion and boosting economic growth around its stations.