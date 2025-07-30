KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need for Asean to remain united, principled, and focused on dialogue in addressing both regional and global challenges.

He said this matter was discussed during a phone conversation with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his return from Jakarta, Indonesia, last night.

“We talked about recent developments in the region, including his visit to the United States, and Asean’s crucial role in strengthening regional cooperation,” he said in a social media post.

Anwar also noted the positive progress in the ongoing peace efforts between Cambodia and Thailand, despite some challenges.

“Malaysia appreciates the constructive contributions from major powers like China and the United States, as well as Asean partners, in supporting these peace talks,” he added.

On Monday, Anwar announced that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ease tensions along their disputed border. This was the outcome of a special meeting he chaired in Putrajaya.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended the meeting, along with United States (US) Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

The US co-hosted the meeting, with China participating as an observer to support a peaceful resolution to the situation.

The two neighbouring Southeast Asian countries have a long-standing dispute over their 817-kilometre border, which remains partially unmarked.

Tensions flared on May 28 when clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers near the Preah Vihear border resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The most recent conflict erupted on July 24, with additional clashes reported in northern Cambodia, causing casualties on both sides. — Bernama