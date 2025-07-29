KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The family of Dutch model Ivana Esther Robert Smit today said the vindication of the High Court’s decision holding Malaysian authorities negligent in probing her 2017 death was worth more than the RM1.1 million in damages.

Fred, a family member, said the family was very content that the High Court judge saw the errors that had been made in Malaysia’s handling of the case.

“The money awarded is of no consequence; it is far more important that we got recognition from Malaysia that we are not crazy for saying what we were saying for almost 8 years.

“We won’t get Ivana back, but at least we have the satisfaction that a new investigation was ordered and the monsters responsible cannot rest easy,” he said in a statement that was released through the family’s lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair.

Earlier today, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled in favour of Ivana’s mother, Christina Carolina Gerarda Johanna Verstappen, in her civil lawsuit against the inspector-general of police, Dang Wangi investigating officer ASP Faizal Abdullah, the home minister, and the Malaysian government.

In a statement today, Sankara said the High Court had declared all those sued as negligent for their failure to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, finding them liable for this.

According to Sankara, the High Court ordered the respondents to pay a total of RM1.1 million to Ivana’s mother.

He said the High Court also ordered a reopening of the investigation into Ivana’s death, requiring the police to make quarterly progress reports to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) that must then take appropriate action based on the findings.

“After more than eight years of grief, unanswered questions, and unrelenting legal struggle, justice has finally prevailed, not only for Ivana and her family, but for the rule of law in Malaysia,” he said.

“While the Attorney General’s Chambers may consider an appeal, I respectfully urge that the public interest, the pain endured by the family, and the integrity of this judgment be given the highest regard,” he said.

Lawyers Narendran Letchiemanan and Wong Guo Jin also represented Ivana’s family.

On December 7, 2017, the 18-year-old Ivana was found dead on the sixth floor of CapSquare Residence, a condominium off Jalan Dang Wangi in Kuala Lumpur.

Her mother had in her lawsuit claimed that Ivana fell from the 20th floor of a condominium unit owned by an American couple.

