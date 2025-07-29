KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysia’s vape retail industry is calling for improved enforcement of existing regulations rather than a complete prohibition on the sale of electronic cigarettes, arguing that a blanket ban would not address the root problem.

The Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) contends that the real issue behind vape misuse lies in inadequate enforcement against illegal operators, not the presence of licensed retailers.

In a statement, the association demanded stronger government action, including proactive raids on unlicensed outlets, stricter monitoring of online sales platforms, and harsher penalties for those who violate the law.

MRECA president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas insisted that misuse occurs primarily when illegal sellers are allowed to operate freely without facing consequences.

“Blanket bans will only hurt those who are playing by the rules, while doing nothing to disrupt the illegal market that continues to profit without oversight,” he said.

A shop operator arranges e-cigarette products in Sungai Buloh, on October 17, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Call for inclusion in policy discussions

The industry body said it supports the formation of the government’s expert committee to study the issue but demanded that retailers be included in policy discussions as key stakeholders.

MRECA argued that licensed retailers possess valuable frontline knowledge about market trends, enforcement gaps, and responsible selling practices that should inform any policy decisions.

Excluding the legal industry from the policymaking process, the association maintained, will likely result in ineffective outcomes that fail to address the root causes of misuse.

This response comes a day after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced in Parliament that the government is “moving towards” a complete ban on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes.

He noted that six states — Johor, Kelantan, Terengganganu, Perlis, Kedah, and Pahang — have already stopped issuing new business licences for vape products, a move he supported as being in line with public health goals.