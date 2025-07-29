JOHOR BAHRU, July 29 — The construction of the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project reached a major milestone yesterday with the structural completion of the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQC) at Bukit Chagar, here.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT) Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the structural completion of the ICQC was marked with a topping-out ceremony by IJM Construction Sdn Bhd (IJM), the appointed contractor for the ICQC package under the project.

“This milestone signifies that the project has moved into the next stage, which is the final design fit-out installations alongside the facade installation, which will commence in September 2025,” he said in a statement.

He said the ICQC is a critical component of the project and will feature co-located clearance facilities for both Malaysian and Singaporean authorities, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Mohd Zarif said the topping-out ceremony officiated yesterday reflects the collective determination, professionalism, coordination and technical excellence of IJM Construction, consultants and contractors in delivering a nationally strategic infrastructure and bringing the ICQC to its current stage of development.

In the meantime, Mohd Zarif said the track installation and structural works for several key components of the RTS Link project, namely the Marine Viaduct, Bukit Chagar Station and Wadi Hana Depot, have been completed, while the interior works at the Wadi Hana Depot are expected to be fully completed by December this year.

“Meanwhile, installation of the station’s signature roof facade is currently underway at Bukit Chagar Station,” he said.

At the same time, he said the power supply to the Wadi Hana Depot was successfully energised in June 2025, two months ahead of schedule, through close coordination with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), enabling early preparations for systems testing to begin.

“As per the terms of the bilateral agreement, the next key milestone will be the dynamic testing of the RTS train system, scheduled for May 2026.

“This critical phase will see the train operating along the full alignment from Wadi Hana Depot through to stations, paving the way for operational validation and readiness,” he said.

The RTS Link project, scheduled to be completed in December 2026 and begin operations in early 2027, is a four-kilometre commuter rail network connecting Malaysia and Singapore, covering the route between two stations, namely Bukit Chagar here and Woodlands North in Singapore.

The rail transport system has a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with an expected daily ridership of about 40,000 passengers. — Bernama