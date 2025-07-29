GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Two Immigration officers have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Penang in a special operation targeting a corruption scheme known as “counter-setting”.

The officers, stationed at Penang International Airport (PIA), allegedly allowed foreign nationals to bypass official Immigration checks and enter the country without proper clearance.

A source familiar with the investigation said the two were detained after MACC received information about their role in facilitating unauthorised entry.

They were arrested under the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694].

The special operation, which is still ongoing, aims to uncover the modus operandi and network behind the scheme.

It is believed that a wider group of personnel may be involved in “counter-setting”, exposing systemic weaknesses at Malaysia’s entry points.

According to the source, the two officers are now assisting MACC in tracing higher-level links and identifying others connected to the operation.

MACC has urged members of the public to report any information related to corruption or abuse of power in both the public and private sectors.

Last week, it was reported that an enforcement officer was arrested at Terminal 1 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for suspected involvement in similar “counter-setting” activities.