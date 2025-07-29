JOHOR BAHRU, July 29 — A policewoman died following a two-vehicle collision at Kilometer 28 on Jalan Gelang Patah-Pendas near here, earlier today.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said the accident occurred around 7.15 am when the victim, driving a grey Proton Saga, was on her way from Gelang Patah to Skudai for her shift at the Taman Universiti Police Station.

“Upon reaching the location, a grey Proton Waja coming from the opposite direction suddenly turned left at the intersection and failed to stop at the red light, leading to the collision,” he said in a statement.

Both victims were rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment. However, the policewoman, aged 37, succumbed to severe head and body injuries while receiving care.

The second victim, a 41-year-old woman, sustained head and chest injuries and remains unconscious in the hospital.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Iskandar Puteri BSPTD Inquiry Office at 07-5101322. — Bernama