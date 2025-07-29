KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Commercial vehicles not equipped with a Speed Limitation Device (SLD) will not be allowed on the roads as they will fail vehicle inspections once the phased enforcement of the system begins on Oct 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the implementation of the SLD is a crucial step in controlling the speed of heavy vehicles and reducing the risk of fatal accidents, particularly involving buses and lorries, adding that such systems have long been mandatory in European countries and Singapore.

“Although I am aware that some industry players may push back, citing additional costs and so on, when it comes to ensuring road safety, human lives must take precedence.

“I hope all Yang Berhormat will support the government’s efforts to ensure smooth implementation. Any opposition should be addressed by making it clear that safety must take priority over costs and business profits,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri (GPS-Betong), who asked about the impact of SLD enforcement, its cost and maintenance, the implications of system failure and whether other countries have made SLD mandatory.

Loke said the enforcement of SLD installation will be carried out in three phases, beginning this October.

Phase 1, starting Oct 1, involves the verification of SLD functionality for all commercial vehicles manufactured after Jan 1, 2015.

Phase 2, effective from Jan 1, 2026, involves the activation of SLD within the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for commercial vehicles built before Jan 1, 2015.

Phase 3 will require the retrofit installation of SLDs (with approval from the Road Transport Department) on any commercial vehicles not already equipped with the system. This phase will be enforced from July 1, 2026.

He was responding to the question from Fathul Huzir Ayob (PH-Gerik) on whether the ministry intends to mandate automatic ‘cut-off’ systems on buses and lorries to limit speed or stop the vehicle if safety rules are ignored.

SLD is an automatic speed control system that electronically limits a vehicle’s speed through its ECU to regulate speed without shutting off the engine, thereby maintaining operational safety.

Loke said the system applies to all commercial vehicles, specifically goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) exceeding 3,500kg and passenger vehicles with a GVW exceeding 5,000kg and carrying more than eight passengers.

To Fathul Huzir’s supplementary question regarding the integration of safety systems such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and real-time monitoring systems alongside the SLD, as well as the introduction of black boxes for commercial vehicles, Loke said the ministry is considering the proposals.

He said stakeholder engagement sessions will be necessary to ensure any implementation is carried out efficiently and in an orderly manner. — Bernama