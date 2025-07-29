JAKARTA, July 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified that his sole focus in the recent Thai-Cambodian conflict was on finding a peaceful resolution to ensure Asean’s continued stability and security.

The prime minister firmly dismissed the claim that there was external pressure from global powers, reaffirming that the major breakthrough came through direct regional diplomacy.

“I just focused on the solution. That’s what I conveyed to both China and the United States,” Anwar said during a meeting with the Association of Malaysian Indonesian Journalists (ISWAMI) and chief editors of major Indonesian media outlets here today.

Anwar said that he personally contacted both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on July 24, leading to a temporary ceasefire between the two nations.

“They needed some time for their troops to withdraw, but unfortunately, the conflict resumed the following day (July 25),” he said.

Anwar was responding to speculations suggesting that the ceasefire was a result of pressure from United States President Donald Trump, allegedly tied to tariff threats against Cambodia and Thailand.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following a special meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia, yesterday, which was chaired by Anwar himself and attended by both Hun Manet and Phumtham.

The meeting received widespread international media coverage, including in Indonesia, with many commending Anwar’s role in facilitating the landmark ceasefire and reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a constructive force in regional diplomacy. — Bernama