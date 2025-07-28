KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Local authorities (PBT) have never allowed foreign nationals to apply for or hold hawker licences, small trader permits, or business premises licences, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today.

Speaking during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, Nga stressed that this long-standing policy is in line with existing regulations under the hawkers by-laws as well as the trade, business, and industrial by-laws.

He was responding to Hulu Selangor MP Mohd Hasnizan Harun, who had asked about the current policy regarding foreign nationals operating businesses in Malaysia, particularly in the retail sector.

“Under the hawkers by-laws, PBT do not recognise or allow foreign nationals to operate as hawkers or small traders. Moreover, PBT do not permit the employment of foreign nationals as workers or assistants under hawker licences within PBT premises,” Nga explained.

He said the government is committed to supporting Malaysians by providing business opportunities at subsidised rental rates, which made it imperative to prevent misuse by foreigners.

Nga added a Malay proverb to emphasise the government's stance: “The government will never allow a situation where, as the saying goes, kera di hutan disusukan, anak di rumah mati kelaparan.”

The proverb tells of misplaced priorities in which kindness is shown to outsiders to the extent of neglecting one’s own family or responsibilities.

However, Nga clarified that foreign nationals may be employed as workers or assistants in other licensed businesses, provided they possess valid work passes or permits.

He issued a stern warning to all licence holders, stating that local authorities will not compromise on any breach of licensing conditions.

“(Authorities) will not compromise on any breach of licensing conditions and will take stern action such as seizure, fines, premises closure, and licence revocation against any business or licence holder found in violation,” he said.