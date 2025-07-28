GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape Malaysia’s job market and could unlock thousands of new employment opportunities, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said today

He said that over 60 emerging job roles have already been identified, with 70 per cent of them in the AI and technology sector, poised to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

“So we have to move on from what I call ‘worry to strategy,’ because the way forward is to ensure that our workers are equipped with the right skills to adapt to the changes in current and future economic trends,” Sim said in his speech at the official launch of the 52nd ARTDO International Conference here this morning.

Sim referred to a study his ministry commissioned six months ago on the impact of AI and digitalisation in Malaysia, which revealed that 600,000 existing jobs are "at risk."

However, he clarified that this does not necessarily mean these jobs will be lost.

“Of course, some of these may become obsolete, so workers in these roles will be required to upskill and reskill,” he said, explaining that "at risk" means the jobs could be significantly impacted or affected by AI.

The study collected data from industry players across ten strategic economic sectors that contribute to about 60 to 70 per cent of the nation's GDP.

Upskilling and AI literacy key

Later, when asked to elaborate, Sim pointed to new roles like "prompt engineers" as examples of emerging opportunities.

“We need to learn how to work with AI. We still need someone to input data into the AI, and someone still needs to check the structures of feedback produced by AI,” he said.

He stressed the importance of two key areas for the workforce:

High-level AI skills that cover the ability to manage or even create AI

Broad AI literacy: Basic understanding and ability to use AI tools, which he said is essential for everyone, including homemakers, as the technology permeates all sectors.

“So we also want to provide basic AI literacy courses to the public in general,” he added, noting that the ministry’s MyMahir portal was developed to match new skill requirements with appropriate training courses.

Sim also said that AI is not just about technical skills, but involves ethical and legal considerations.

He added that clear guidelines are needed to ensure the progress of AI does not negatively impact society.

“AI is not just about technology; it also touches on moral and legal issues.”