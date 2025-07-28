KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The government’s move to ensure ongoing construction projects are not affected by the Sales and Services Tax (SST) and the current policy on the freedom of foreign nationals to operate businesses in Malaysia are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) has asked the Works Minister to state the categories of construction projects exempted from SST and what measures the ministry is taking to ensure the tax does not impact ongoing construction projects.

He also wanted to know whether the Madani Government would consider granting a grace period before imposing the SST on the construction sector.

At the same session, Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) will ask the Minister of Housing and Local Government about the current policy on the freedom of foreign nationals to operate businesses in Malaysia, especially in the retail sector.

He has also requested clarification on the action taken against premises registered under a citizen’s name but fully operated by foreign nationals, including cases involving the use of a wife’s name who is a citizen.

Also to draw attention is a question on the abuse of stray animals, raised by Wong Chen (PH-Subang) to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Wong wishes to know whether the ministry will introduce a comprehensive national framework to address stray animal abuse and whether it will collaborate with non-governmental organisations, local authorities and animal welfare experts to implement an integrated and holistic approach.

Following the Q&A session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to proceed with the tabling of two bills for first reading, namely the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025 and the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The sitting then continues with the second reading of the Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025, the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will be held for 24 days until August 28. — Bernama

