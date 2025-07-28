KOTA BHARU, July 28 — Police have arrested five suspects believed to be involved in illegal moneylending activities, including threats and acts of mischief, such as splashing red paint on borrowers’ homes.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the suspects, aged between 25 and 39, were detained under Op Vulture in separate raids.

The first suspect was apprehended on July 23 in Pasir Tumboh, Kubang Kerian, while the other four were arrested on July 25 following a red paint incident in Pasir Hor.

Police also seized 34 items believed to have been used in these activities, including red paint, threatening notes, clothing, face masks, mobile phones, and motorcycles.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all five suspects are believed to be linked to at least nine cases of property damage in Kota Bharu, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah.

“Their actions included breaking window panes with stones, pasting threatening notes, and padlocking borrowers’ gates as a form of intimidation,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Yusoff said the case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Sections 427/506 of the Penal Code. The suspects have been remanded for further investigations. — Bernama