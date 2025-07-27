PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has assured that the investigation into the death of Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir, is being conducted in a transparent and impartial manner.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said all parties must allow the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to carry out a thorough and detailed investigation into the case.

“We now fully hand over the matter to PDRM and give our full commitment to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly,” she told reporters after attending the 2025 Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals here on Saturday.

She added that upon completion of the investigation, the MOE would take follow-up action in accordance with existing laws.

“We never take any case lightly, especially those involving the welfare and well-being of our students and staff. In this case, I urge everyone to allow space for a transparent and open investigation,” she said.

Fadhlina added that several crisis intervention measures are currently being implemented, including psychological and emotional support for school staff and the victim’s family.

“This situation also affects the overall well-being of the school community. We are receiving full assistance from our counterparts at the Ministry of Health, who are focusing on the psycho-emotional support for both the family and the school staff,” she said.

Zara Qairina, 13, was reported to have died after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar, Sabah, in the early hours of July 17.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Education Department has set up a special task force to provide assistance to staff and students at the school where Zara Qairina died last week.

In a statement, the department said the task force was formed to implement crisis and trauma intervention measures, including support for pupils, teachers, and school staff affected by the incident.

The department also stressed that its immediate priority is to safeguard the well-being of Zara Qairina’s family.

“The department has provided immediate assistance. We have also organised several outreach visits to engage with the family and share updates on the case.

“Psychosocial support services have also been made available.

The department added that it is extending full cooperation to the police in their investigation into the case.

“This is crucial to ensure a smooth investigation process and that justice is served,” it said. — The Borneo Post