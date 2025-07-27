TUARAN, July 27 — A total of 24 houses and a vehicle were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Mengkabong here yesterday.

Tuaran Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohammad Nor Amit, however, said no one was reported injured in the incident.

“The fire station received a distress call at 3.34 pm, and 24 firefighters, including those from the Kota Kinabalu and Putatan fire and rescue stations, rushed to the scene.

“The team used water from fire rescue tenders (FRT) and water tankers to put out the fire. They ended the operation at 10.38 pm and the cause of the fire and losses are still under investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the Tuaran District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) Secretariat, in a statement, informed that 114 victims involving 35 families were affected by the fire.

“Following that, a Temporary Evacuation Centre was opened at Dewan Seri Sulaman here at 7 pm yesterday. The Civil Defence Force (APM) is still collecting information on fire victims,” read the statement. — Bernama