KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Transport Ministry plans to provide basic language and driver etiquette training for taxi drivers ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), said its Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said this is important because the taxi industry is more than just transportation, but represents the heartbeat of public service and serves as the first impression of the country for tourists.

He added that the government has also extended the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contribution incentive from 10 per cent to 30 per cent to safeguard the safety and welfare of taxi drivers.

“These reforms are ongoing, and I will continue to work with this industry to strengthen the public transport sector for the benefit of the people,” he posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Loke officiated the third annual general meeting of the Malaysia Taxi, Rental Car, Limousine and Airport Taxi Association (GTSM), which gave him the opportunity to hear for himself the industry’s views.

As Transport Minister, he believes that meaningful reforms in the sector can only be implemented through close collaboration with industry players, such as the GTSM. — Bernama