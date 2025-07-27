KOTA BHARU, July 27 — A healthcare assistant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the husband of his ex-wife.

Nik Mohd Helmy Raja Sulong, 38, who is a ward attendant at a hospital here, is charged with committing the offence against the victim by using a machete on a roadside in Kampung Pulau Raja, Kubang Kerian, at 3 am on July 16 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

Judge Zulkilfi Abllah allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report to a nearby police station once a month, surrender his passport to the court and not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

The court set Aug 26 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan appeared for the prosecution, while Nik Mohd Helmy was represented by lawyer Muhammad Fariduddin Mat Noor. — Bernama